Northampton Town
    -
    14:00
    01/12/19
    Sixfields Stadium
    Notts County
      The Emirates FA Cup • 2nd Round
      Knockout stages
      avant-match

      LIVE
      Northampton Town - Notts County
      The Emirates FA Cup - 1 December 2019

      The Emirates FA Cup – Follow the Football match between Northampton Town and Notts County live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 1 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Keith Curle or Neil Ardley? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Have your say by voting on who will win between Northampton Town and Notts County? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Northampton Town vs Notts County. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.

      0 comment