LIVE

Rochdale - Boston United

The Emirates FA Cup - 1 December 2019

The Emirates FA Cup – Follow the Football match between Rochdale and Boston United live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 1 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Brian Barry-Murphy or Craig Elliott? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Rochdale and Boston United? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Rochdale vs Boston United. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

