LIVE

Rochdale - Newcastle United

The Emirates FA Cup - 4 January 2020

The Emirates FA Cup – Follow the Football match between Rochdale and Newcastle United live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:31 on 4 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Brian Barry-Murphy or Steve Bruce? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Rochdale and Newcastle United? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Rochdale vs Newcastle United. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

