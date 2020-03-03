LIVE

West Bromwich Albion - Newcastle United

The Emirates FA Cup - 3 March 2020

The Emirates FA Cup – Follow the Football match between West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 3 March 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Slaven Bilic or Steve Bruce? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for West Bromwich Albion vs Newcastle United. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

