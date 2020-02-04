Saint-Maximin nets extra-time winner as Newcastle edge Oxford

Allan Saint-Maximin scored a fine extra-time winner to seal Newcastle's place in the fifth round of the FA Cup after Oxford had fought back from two goals down.

After a drab goalless draw at St James' Park ten days ago, the replay produced a night of high drama and some quality goals.

Steve Bruce's men appeared to be cruising to the last 16 of the competition thanks to first-half goals by Sean Longstaff and Joelinton, who was then almost immediately forced off with a hip injury, but two stunning strikes from the League One outfit in the dying stages turned the game on its head.

A beautiful curling free-kick from Liam Kelly gave Oxford a fighting chance and deep into added time Nathan Holland's sumptuous volley sent a fascinating game into extra-time.

Nathan Holland (R) celebrates after scoring their late equalizer during the FA Cup fourth round replay football match between Oxford United and Newcastle UnitedGetty Images

There were chances at both ends in a topsy-turvy final half-hour, but the game was finally decided in the 117th minute when substitute Saint-Maximin skipped past a number of defenders before lashing home a special winner to set up a clash at the Hawthorns with West Brom.

TALKING POINT

Newcastle progress on a drama-filled night: This was a night of breathtaking drama at the Kassam Stadium. Who said the FA Cup has lost its magic? Oxford looked dead and buried at two goals down but the League One side never gave up hope, setting up an extra-time period filled with excitement. Newcastle never seem to do things the easy way, and boy, did they make life difficult for themselves tonight. But they safely progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2006 and they must have a decent chance of making it past West Brom. With their Premier League status seemingly secure for another season, Steve Bruce can now prioritise the FA Cup as he looks to end the club's 65-year wait for a trophy.

Sean Longstaff (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the FA Cup fourth round replay football match between Oxford United and Newcastle UnitedGetty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH

Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle): When his team mates looked to have ran out of steam, the Frenchman almost produced a one-man show to drag Newcastle into the next round.

PLAYER RATINGS

Oxford: Eastwood 6, Ruffels 7, Dickie 6, Moore 6, Gorrin 6, Brannagan 7, Long 6, Sykes 7, Mackie 6, Holland 7, Browne 5. Subs: Taylor 5, Thorne 5, Agyei 5, Kelly 7.

Newcastle: Darlow 6, Yedlin 6, Schar 6, Lascelles 8, Lejeune 7, Ritchie 6, Bentaleb 6, M Longstaff 7, S Longstaff 8, Almiron 6, Joelinton 6. Subs: Clark 5, Saint-Maximin 9, Hayden 5, Atsu 5.

KEY MOMENTS

15' - GOAL! Oxford 0-1 Newcastle (Sean Longstaff): What a strike! The eldest Longstaff, on the turn, fires the ball into the roof of the net with a curling shot from the edge of the penalty area. The goalkeeper didn't stand a chance. And a nice lay off by Joelinton, too.

30' - GOAL! Oxford 0-2 Newcastle (Joelinton): From an Oxford free-kick, Newcastle break rapidly and Joelinton, who looked like he was going to be forced off with an injury a few minutes ago, doubles the visitors' advantage. Oxford fans chant 'cheat', they clearly feel Almiron committed a foul when they won the ball on the edge of his own box. Sean Longstaff played the ball over the top of the defence and Joelinton finished with aplomb.

84' - GOAL! Oxford 1-2 Newcastle (Kelly): Oh my, what a strike! It's a gorgeous free-kick by Kelly. He gets it up and over the wall and back down again, the ball nestling in the top right corner. Game on!

90'+3 GOAL! Oxford 2-2 Newcastle (Holland): OHHH MY! What a goal! Holland levels the scores with the last kick of the game in normal time! And we are surely going to extra-time now! He launches a spectacular volley past Darlow from the edge of the box.

117' - GOAL! Oxford 2-3 Newcastle (Saint-Maximin): Surely this is the winner?! It's a brilliant individual goal by Saint-Maximin. With a crowd of players in front of him, he skips past them all, gets the ball out of his feet and smashes a shot into the corner of the net. Magic.

KEY STATS