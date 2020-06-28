Football
The Emirates FA Cup

Ross Barkley emerges from bench to send Chelsea through to semi-final

Ross Barkley of Chelsea celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the FA Cup Fifth Quarter Final match between Leicester City and Chelsea FC at The King Power Stadium on June 28, 2020 in Leicester, England.

Image credit: Getty Images

ByMike Gibbons
4 hours ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

King Power Stadium, FA Cup quarter-final – Leicester City 0 Chelsea 1 (Barkley, 63)

Chelsea overcame a sloppy start to their sixth round FA Cup tie at the King Power Stadium to beat hosts Leicester City 1-0 and advance to the semi-finals.

Leicester started much the brighter of the two teams and had the better of the early chances. Chelsea’s manager Frank Lampard was not impressed with the first half, and brought on Mateo Kovacic, Ross Barkley and Cesar Azpilicueta for the second period.

In the second half the visitors were a different team. Barkley put them ahead after 63 minutes with a smart volley from a Willian cross, and they spurned a number of opportunities on the break to make the victory more comfortable.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers will be concerned at the lack of attacking edge from his team in the second half and they continue to struggle since the return of football this month. Lampard won the FA Cup with Chelsea four times as player and is edging closer doing so in his first season as their manager.

More to follow

