'Should have saved it' - Man Utd boss Solskjaer admits De Gea cost them in FA Cup defeat

Episode 21
Final, 2017
Jose Mourinho says he has sympathy for Eric Dier confronting a fan after Tottenham's FA Cup defeat to Norwich, but says he shouldn't have done it.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp defended his players after they lost their first Premier League game in 422 days following a 3-0 defeat to Watford.
Arsenal advanced to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup following a 2-0 win away to Portsmouth.
"I think it's going to be a very difficult match" said Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho on Friday as he prepares his team to face Championship side Middlesbrough.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted he does respect the FA Cup, but his priority has to be the well-being of his players ahead of Sunday's third round tie.