Son penalty seals dramatic Tottenham comeback win

Son Heung-min scored an 87th-minute penalty as Tottenham came from behind to beat Southampton and book their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup in a frenetic replay.

The South Korean international was brought down by Southampton goalkeeper Angus Gunn and subsequently stepped up to coolly stroke home from the spot to set up a home clash with Norwich in the next round.

Spurs had been second best for much of the contest but led through Jack Stephens' own-goal against the run of play before Southampton - who lost James Ward-Prowse to a serious knee injury - roared back aided by a Hugo Lloris mistake, Shane Long on hand to draw level before the interval. Danny Ings put the visitors in control after the restart with his 17th goal of the season after a lung-busting Nathan Redmond run.

Jose Mourinho's substitutes transformed the game, however, with Dele Alli, who wasn't fit enough to start, laying on a fine equaliser for Lucas Moura only five minutes later, before the England international played through Son who was upended by Gunn to set up the winning spot-kick.

TALKING POINT

Alli makes the difference: Alli has been a revelation for Spurs since Mourinho's appointment, but he wasn't fit enough to start this game after picking up a knock in the 2-0 victory over Manchester City on Sunday following a reckless tackle by Raheem Sterling. The Portuguese was forced to turn to the playmaker after a lifeless performance from his side, however, and he didn't let him down. Alli may not have been at 100 per cent, but he showed no signs of fatigue with an eye-catching 30-minute cameo in which he set up the equaliser and played a key role in Son earning the winning penalty.

To his credit, Mourinho has picked a strong line-up in every FA Cup match this season, and while he wasn't awarded with a strong performance from his side, they have done enough to scrape into the last 16 of the competition. Having been handed a favourable home draw against Norwich, Mourinho must be quietly confident of ending Tottenham's 12-year wait for a trophy.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Son Heung-min (Tottenham): Always looked the most likely to make something happen on a strange night for Spurs; won the penalty and showed great composure to score the winner.

PLAYER RATINGS

Tottenham: Lloris 4, Aurier 6, Alderweireld 5, Vertonghen 4, Tanganga 5, Dier 5, Winks 6, Ndombele 6, Sessegnon 5, Lucas 7, Son 8.. subs: Sanchez N/A, Fernandes 6, Alli 8.

Southampton: Gunn 5, Ward-Prowse 7, Stephens 7, Bednarek 7, Bertrand 6, Hojbjerg 6, Romeu 6, Boufal 6, Redmond 8, Ings 7, Long 7.. subs: Adams N/A, Vestergaard 6, Armstrong 5.

KEY MOMENTS

12' - GOAL! Tottenham 1-0 Southampton (Stephens OG): Against the run of play, Tottenham lead! The hosts break, Winks plays a lovely pass over the top for Sessegnon only for Stephens to get a toe in to take the ball from his possession. It falls to Ndombele, whose shot is going wide but cruelly it takes a deflection off Stephens and nestles in the corner of the goal. When your luck is out...

34' - GOAL! Tottenham 1-1 Southampton (Long): Southampton grab a fully deserved equaliser. Redmond swivels to create the space to get his shot away, Lloris can only parry it into the path of Long who is left with the simple task of tapping it into the net. It's a gift from the Spurs goalkeeper, who hasn't looked quite right tonight.

73' - GOAL! Tottenham 1-2 Southampton (Ings): What a goal! From Tottenham's corner, Saints break. Redmond squeezes between two Spurs players, runs past Son before spreading the ball to Ings. The striker dances past Tanganga and drills the ball past Lloris. It's no less than the visitors deserve.

78' - GOAL! Tottenham 2-2 Southampton (Lucas): Lucas plays a lovely one-two with Son, opens his body up and wraps a right-footed shot past Gunn from the edge of the penalty area. Spurs draw the game level once more! Can they go on and win it now?

86' - PENALTY TO SPURS! What a ball by Alli to release Son... and he's brought down by Gunn and the referee points to the spot!

87' GOAL! Tottenham 3-2 Southampton (Son, pen): It's a perfect penalty by Son, who smashes the ball into the bottom left hand corner - and that looks to be the decisive blow.

KEY STATS