Burnley manager Sean Dyche says a “simple admin error” was to blame for originally naming the suspended Erik Pieters in his team to face Bournemouth in the FA Cup fifth round.

The Premier League side suffered a 2-0 home defeat to the Championship club, who currently have former England defender Jonathan Woodgate in temporary charge.

The Emirates FA Cup Burnley narrowly avoid costly Pieters error in FA Cup 18 HOURS AGO

Dyche included Pieters in his starting XI, before a member of Bournemouth’s media staff informed their hosts that he shouldn’t be playing. The Dutchman was replaced by Anthony Driscoll-Glennon.

"It wasn't disruptive. It was just a simple admin error”, said Dyche.

“We have people who keep an eye on situations, unfortunately it got away from that moment where someone found clarity.

The rules have changed this year with the booking situation and the number of games in the FA Cup. It was just a clear oversight.

"To be fair to Bournemouth, they flagged it and mentioned it, so credit to them for a bit of gentlemanly conduct. We jumped on it straight away and people at our club held their hands up in the right slots."

Bournemouth caretaker manager Jonathan Woodgate hailed his member of staff for his admission: "Fair play to the staff who did it and told Burnley.

We all want a fair game, so I thought it was important we did that. I think it was Anthony, our press officer, who did it. It's good sportsmanship at the end of the day.

Burnley's defeat means they've failed to reach the quarter-finals of any domestic cup competition since Dyche took charge over eight years ago. Having made eight changes, the manager was pleased with how they challenged their second tier opponents.

"With all the changes we've had to make to try to protect the situation and allow us the strength to carry on in the Premier League then it's hard to describe", he said.

"I'm happy of sorts; there were some good performances and a lot of commitment and effort to get a win. Inevitably you're disappointed because we conceded two really poor goals.

"But the team had a go, they gave everything, it's just they couldn't find the key moments."

Premier League Dyche fumes at referee and VAR as Burnley lose at Leeds 27/12/2020 AT 15:17