Arsenal did not do enough to beat Southampton in their 1-0 defeat at St Mary's which saw the holders crash out of the FA Cup, boss Mikel Arteta has acknowledged.

With breakout star Emile Smith Rowe rested for the encounter and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left out due to unspecified personal reasons, the Gunners were toothless in attack, as the likes of Willian and Nicolas Pepe were given a chance.

An own goal from Gabriel Magalhaes decided the contest and while the visitors grew into the match, Arteta has admitted that they did not deserve to mount a comeback.

"Really sad to be out of the competition. Disappointed to be out and the way we conceded," he told BT Sport.

"We had issues in the first half and unforced errors as a result of the high-press they do. In the second half we had two or three big chances but not enough.

"It was an even game. In the first half they won a lot of second balls. In the second half we added more quality. We became more dominant and created chances but it wasn't enough.

"We are looking in the market and see what we can do."

Meanwhile, his Southampton counterpart Ralph Hasenhuttl credited his side's "punch and power" in the first half with their victory.

"We had in the first half more punch and more power," he said.

"In the second half it's normal they have a lift. We must make the second goal. We made one or two chances - Shane Long should have got a penalty.

"We had early ball wins, but our last decision-making was not always the best. In general our work without the ball was good.

"It was a good team performance today."

