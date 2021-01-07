Aston Villa will reportedly field a youth team against Liverpool in the FA Cup on Friday after a Covid-19 outbreak among the senior squad.

Villa closed their training ground on Thursday after a “significant” outbreak, with a large number of players and staff testing positive.

There had been doubt whether the clash with Liverpool would go ahead, but Press Association and The Athletic say Villa are prepared to play a team made up of Under-18 and Under-23 players.

First-team manager Dean Smith will not be at the match and assistants John Terry, Craig Shakespeare and Richard O’Kelly will also not be involved.

Under-23s coach Mark Delaney, who played for Villa between 1999 and 2007, will lead the team.

The youth players and staff, who train in a different part of the training ground to the senior squad, have been tested and will get the results on Friday. If there are positive results then the game could still be under threat.

The FA said in a statement on Twitter on Thursday: “The @FA and @AVFCOfficial are working closely together to try to ensure that the club’s #EmiratesFACup third round tie with @LFC can go ahead as planned at Villa Park tomorrow evening.

“Final confirmation will be made tomorrow pending the results of additional Covid-19 testing.”

Derby will also send a youth team to Chorley for their FA Cup tie on Saturday after a Covid-19 outbreak but Southampton vs Shrewsbury has been called off.

