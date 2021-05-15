Brendan Rodgers hailed Youri Tielemans’ ‘old school FA Cup winning goal’ after Leicester City’s fairytale 1-0 triumph over Chelsea saw the Foxes claim the trophy for the first time in their history.

Tielemans settled a tight affair played in front of 21,000 supporters at Wembley with a stunning 25-yard drive that flew into the top corner.

The Belgian’s strike saw Rodgers hurtle down the touchline in celebration and he could not hide his delight after the goal - coupled with superb saves from Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell from Kasper Schmeichel - that saw his team pick up silverware in their first final since 1969.

Youri Tielemans' goal was like an old school FA cup winning goal, but also Kasper Schmeichel's save, those are the special moments you need in games.

"Overall we were the better team, super aggressive, pressed well, we were always a threat with the ball. Chelsea are an amazing team, that's why they're in a Champions League final but I thought we deserved it."

He added: "It's an amazing feeling, I wasn't aware before I came to Leicester that they'd never won the FA cup, they'd lost in four finals previous so to be able to give that to the owners and the fans, so special.

"So proud, the board players staff, supporters, an amazing day for the city, so proud for everyone."

Rodgers was unable to cap just over three years as Liverpool manager with a trophy and returned to England after a highly successful stint with Celtic. His critics have suggested he couldn't be regarded as one of the Premier League's top managers without silverware , but he insists such success is not something that can be taken for granted or even expected at a club like Leicester.

He said: “(It’s) very special, (I’ve) been in six finals before and won them, today is the seventh and it's the FA Cup so it's truly special. It means so much to us, so proud, but happier for everyone else.

"The success of this team and club is getting to positions like this and competing, the so-called bigger clubs are expected to win but our success is competing and if we can perform like today we can go and win, what a day for everyone involved with Leicester."

