Leicester City came from behind to defeat a brave Brentford side 3-1 and set up a home fifth round clash with Brighton in the FA Cup.

Mads Sorensen gave Brentford a sixth-minute lead in scrappy fashion with his first goal in English football, reacting quickest and bundling the ball over the line following Vitaly Janelt's corner delivery, as Leicester's trouble in defending set-pieces was exposed yet again.

That early goal gave the Championship high-flyers belief and although the visitors dominated possession Brentford almost doubled their tally from another corner when Tarique Fosu-Henry was left unmarked and forced an important save from Danny Ward.

But within six minutes of the restart Leicester had completely turned the game on its head. Cengiz Under levelled the scores with a cool finish following a driving run from James Maddison, and Youri Tielemans then dispatched a penalty to give the visitors the lead after he was fouled by Fosu-Henry.

Under spurned a glorious opportunity to put the game beyond Brentford's reach before Maddison finally sealed it with a simple tap-in after Luke Daniels could only palm Harvey Barnes' shot into his path.

TALKING POINT - Leicester advance after inspired second half performance

Brendan Rodgers made eight changes to the Leicester side that defeated Chelsea in the Premier League in midweek. That decision looked to have backfired as Leicester produced a largely flat and lacklustre performance in the first half.

With his side currently engaged in a title race, it is understandable that the FA Cup may not be Rodgers' priority this season. But whatever the Foxes boss said to his players at the interval clearly worked as they produced an inspired performance after the restart. Maddison was central to that. The 24-year-old set up the second goal and scored the third as he once again underlined his importance to Leicester in the absence of Jamie Vardy, who missed out after a hernia operation.

Ricardo Pereira and Caglar Soyuncu both got minutes under their belt after long-term lay-offs, and they will both be important as Leicester fight for trophies on three fronts.

MAN OF THE MATCH - James Maddison (Leicester)

Another supreme performance from Maddison, who has now scored in four consecutive matches as he continues his bid for a place in Gareth Southgate's England team. Maturing and growing in confidence every week, he has been directly involved in 12 goals in 24 games for Leicester this season (eight goals, four assists), as many as he was in 38 games in all competitions last term.

PLAYER RATINGS

Brentford: Daniels 6, Roerslev 6, Pinnock 7, Sorensen 6, Stevens 6, Janelt 6, Zamburek 7, Ghoddos 6, Fosu 6, Canos 6, Forss 6.. subs: Jensen 5, Pressley 5, Gilbert 5, Haygarth N/A.

Leicester: Ward 6, Ricardo 7, Amartey 6, Soyuncu 7, Thomas 7, Mendy 6, Tielemans 7, Under 7, Maddison 8, Barnes 7, Perez 6.. subs: Albrighton N/A, Iheanacho 5, Ndidi 5, Castagne 5.

KEY MOMENTS

6' - GOAL! Brentford 1-0 Leicester (Mads Sorensen): The hosts lead against the run of play! Amartey concedes a cheap corner, the resultant delivery is whipped to the near post. Chaos ensues, the ball hits a Leicester thigh and Mads Sorensen bundles it over the line.

46' GOAL! Brentford 1-1 Leicester (Cengiz Under): Whatever Brendan Rodgers told his players at the break has clearly worked. Leicester win the ball in midfield, it's fed to Maddison, who rides a challenge with lightning quick feet. He slips it to Under in space on his right and he finishes with a curling side-footed effort. All level.

51' - GOAL! Brentford 1-2 Leicester (Youri Tielemans, pen): Tielemans picks himself up to take the penalty himself and makes no mistake, sliding the ball into the bottom left corner for his fifth goal of the season. Leicester have completely turned this game on its head within six minutes of the restart.

71' - GOAL! Brentford 1-3 Leicester (James Maddison): Maddison scores for the fourth consecutive game to all but seal victory for Leicester! Under carves in from the right and feeds Barnes on the left flank. Daniels can only palm his shot into the path of Maddison who is left with a simple tap-in.

KEY STATS

Leicester City have scored 10 penalties in all competitions this season, the joint-most of any Premier League side along with Manchester United.

Mads Sorensen scored his first goal in English football in what was his 40th appearance across spells with AFC Wimbledon and Brentford.

