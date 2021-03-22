Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said midfielder Bruno Fernandes needed a break after the Portugal international was left out of the starting lineup for Sunday's 3-1 FA Cup quarter-final defeat by Leicester City.

Explaining the decision to leave Fernandes out of the starting 11, Solskjaer said the 26-year-old had played a lot of football this season.

"He's also a human being, he's played a game every three or four days really," he added.

Football Solskjaer gets his wish as United crash out of the cup - The Warm-Up 30 MINUTES AGO

"I know Bruno wants to play but sometimes you make decisions for the benefit of both the team and him."

RODGERS AIMING TO CREATE HISTORY

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said his team are aiming to create history by winning the FA Cup for the first time.

Leicester have lost in the final four times, the last occasion coming in the 1968-69 season when they were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City, and Rodgers said it was time to end that run.

"We are in the semi-final and we have a chance to get to the final and create history," Rodgers said.

"For the club to get to the final and win the trophy would be really special. It's a trophy in their history they haven't won.

"It's a tough game in the semi-final but the club has never won the FA Cup so to be able to do something like that will be special."

Transfers Wijnaldum to leave Liverpool, agrees to join Barcelona - Paper Round 11 HOURS AGO