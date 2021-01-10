Timo Werner netted for the first time in 13 games and Kai Havertz rounded off the scoring as Chelsea eased into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a comfortable victory over League Two side Morecambe.

Under pressure following a poor run, Frank Lampard named a strong Chelsea team, with Werner, Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Mason Mount included from the start. And it was Mount who broke the deadlock in the 18th-minute with a low shot from 25 yards beating the unsighted Mark Halstead.

But there was a scare for the Blues, as Kepa Arrizabalaga, restored to the team to make his 100th appearance for the club, was almost caught out from Adam Phillips' cross but recovered well to dive on the ball before it crossed the line.

Chelsea grabbed a second just before half-time to reflect their dominance as Werner was left with a simple tap-in to end his goal drought when Havertz cushioned a header from Ziyech's cross into his compatriot's path.

Ziyech added another assist four minutes after the restart, chipping a lovely ball over the top for Callum Hudson-Odoi, who finished coolly past the Morecambe goalkeeper.

Havertz, making his first start in five games, wrapped up the scoring late on with a headed finish from Cesar Azpilicueta's cross, as Chelsea earned a morale-boosting victory.

Timo Werner of Chelsea celebrates with team mate Kai Havertz after scoring their side's second goal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Chelsea and Morecombe at Stamford Bridge Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT - Big-money summer acquisitions come good

Having won just one of their last seven games, perhaps it shouldn't have been a surprise that Lampard opted to start a number of senior players. Several youngsters who had been training with the first team had been expected to feature, but Lampard was clearly intent on giving the likes of Werner and Havertz game time to regain confidence and form.

If Lampard is to maximise the potential in his squad, he simply has to get the best out of his two German acquisitions, and the Blues boss would have taken much satisfaction that the pair linked up so effectively in attack. Neither player has lived up to the heights since making the move to London at a combined cost of £120m. Werner hadn't scored since the 4-1 victory over Sheffield United in early November, while Havertz had been frozen out since December.

To get on the scoresheet will do their confidence the world of good as Lampard looks to stop the rot.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

The 27-year-old's delivery and range of passing was excellent as he finished the day with two assists to his name and just shy of 70 minutes under his belt as he nears a return to full fitness.

PLAYER RATINGS

Chelsea: Kepa 6, Azpilicueta 7, Zouma 6, Rudiger 7, Emerson 7, Mount 7, Gilmour 6, Havertz 7, Ziyech 8, Werner 7, Hudson-Odoi 7. Subs: Abraham 5, Tomori N/A, Giroud 5, Chilwell, Anjorin N/A.

Morecambe: Halstead 6, Hendrie 5, Knight-Percival 5, Davis 6, Slew 5, Stockton 5, Wildig 5, Mendes 5 Gomes 5, Phillips 6, Cooney 5, Songo'o 5. Subs: Mellor 5, Lyons 5, O'Sullivan 5, Leitch-Smith, McAlinden N/A, Gibson 5.

KEY MOMENTS

18' - GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Morecambe (Mason Mount): Emerson does well to keep the ball in play on the left before rolling it to Hudson-Odoi. He centres it to Mount, who is in acres of space from 25 yards out. The goalkeeper may be unsighted as the Chelsea midfielder fires it into the bottom corner with Halstead rooted to the spot.

22' - Morecambe go close! Oh my, what a moment that would have been for the League Two side! Phillips drives down the right flank and almost catches Kepa off guard with a cross that is creeping in. The Chelsea goalkeeper does well to recover, diving on the ball before it can cross the line.

44' - GOAL! Chelsea 2-0 Morecambe (Timo Werner): Ziyech stands up a beautiful cross to the far post, Havertz is just onside as he heads into the path of Werner and it's a simple finish for the forward, who scores his first goal in 13 games.

49' - GOAL! Chelsea 3-0 Morecambe (Callum Hudson-Odoi): Hudson-Odoi gets on the scoresheet for the second successive game, but Ziyech has to take the credit. He picks out Hudson-Odoi with a lovely ball over the top and the English forward makes no mistake as he slots it past Halstead with a cool finish.

85' - GOAL! Chelsea 4-0 Morecambe (Kai Havertz): Hudson-Odoi rolls it down the right flank for Azpilicueta and he delivers a cross to the centre. Havertz climbs above his marker and adds Chelsea's fourth with a nice header.

KEY STATS

Since the start of last season, Mason Mount has scored more goals from outside the box than any other Chelsea player in all competitions - indeed, four of his 10 goals for the club have been from outside the box.

Timo Werner's goal ended a run of 827 minutes without scoring for Chelsea in all competitions, with his previous strike coming back in November against Sheffield United.

