Southampton booked their place in the quarter finals of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win at Wolves.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side travelled to Molineux on the back of a three-game losing run - which included a 9-0 thrashing by Manchester United - but they bounced back to claim victory thanks to goals from Danny Ings and Stuart Armstrong.

Ings’ fortunate finish on 49 minutes was initially flagged for offside, but VAR deemed he had timed his run on to Ryan Bertrand’s pass to perfection.

As Wolves chased the game, Armstrong pounced on an error from John Ruddy to seal the win.

The victory lifted Southampton after three successive defeats, Ings firing them ahead with a freakish goal as goalkeeper John Ruddy saved the striker's close-range shot from a tight angle but the ball ricocheted off Ings and trickled over the line.

The goal was initially ruled out for offside but awarded after a VAR check.

Armstrong sealed Southampton's win in the 90th minute with a clinical finish in off the post as he took advantage of a catalogue of errors and side-footed the ball past three defenders and the stranded Ruddy.

Southampton missed several chances to win by a bigger margin, with Armstrong shooting wide of a gaping goal from close range and Ruddy denying Nathan Redmond with a reflex save after the forward's jinking run.

Fabio Silva fired over the bar at the other end before visiting keeper Fraser Foster pulled off a superb save with his feet to deny Adama Traore, but Wolves lacked cutting edge and their late pressure proved in vain.

Saints won the trophy in 1975-76, and Hasenhuttl’s side are now two games away from a trip to Wembley.

