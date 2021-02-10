Bernard struck an extra-time winner as Everton sensationally beat Tottenham 5-4 to reach the FA Cup quarter finals following a rip-roaring tie at Goodison Park.

The Brazilian came off the bench to make a crucial impact with a 97th-minute volley after Tottenham had taken the contest beyond 90 minutes by hitting back from 3-1 and 4-3 down.

In what proved to be a classic rollercoaster affair, it was actually the visitors who made a lightning start when they stole in front on three minutes through Davinson Sanchez’s header.

Everton were sluggish but slowly grew into the contest and stunned Jose Mourinho’s men with three goals in just under eight minutes at the end of the half.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin played a pivotal role in the turnaround as he claimed his 50th goal for the Toffees when his thumping volley somehow beat Hugo Lloris.

The Everton striker’s sublime flick then set up Richarlison to drill home a 20-yard strike before Calvert-Lewin won a penalty that saw Gylfi Sigurdsson coolly convert against his former club.

Spurs were shell-shocked but snared a lifeline just before the break when Erik Lamela fired past Robin Olsen. The goal-fest continued after the interval and Sanchez was the unlikely hero again as he diverted in from close range on 57 minutes to level.

Everton had just lost Calvert-Lewin to injury but edged back in front when Richarlison beat Lloris from a narrow angle on the left of the area.

The away side had brought Harry Kane on early in the second period and it was perhaps no surprise that it was the Lilywhites’ talisman who headed in Son Heung-Min’s wonderful cross to force extra time late on.

Tottenham seemed the more lively at this point, but Everton again came up with a moment of magic when Bernard provided the perfect finish to Sigurdsson’s clever pass.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side can now look forward to Thursday’s quarter final draw before turning their focus to Premier League duty at home to Fulham on Sunday. Spurs will need to lick their wounds fast ahead of a visit to in-form Manchester City on Saturday.

TALKING POINT

Everton edge a thriller. It was a truly bonkers cup clash that had it all. A raft of goals, unlikely scorers and errors galore, though you do wonder if playing extra time instead of going straight to penalties makes complete sense given the current circumstances of this quite unique season. In the end Ancelotti got one over on his old foe Mourinho to keep Everton’s hopes of a first major trophy since 1995 alive. The Blues are into the last eight for the first time since 2015-16 and will have added belief having come through such a topsy-turvy tie. It’s the type of game that has fans thinking their name is on the cup and a great advert for the competition.

Tottenham will be dismayed to have let an early lead slip and then gone unrewarded for all their hard work in hitting back on a couple of occasions to level. They once again turned to Kane in times of trouble, but despite forcing extra time with another milestone goal, the striker could not turn the tide in Spurs’ favour. It was a very ‘un-Mourinho’ type of open match and the Lilywhites boss will again lament avoidable errors in defence and in goal that saw them lose for the fourth time in five matches.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton). The Icelandic playmaker stepped up to the plate in the absence of James Rodriguez and when Calvert-Lewin went off injured. Had a hand in creating three goals – including the winner – and was ice-cool from the penalty spot to do plenty of damage to his old team.

PLAYER RATINGS

EVERTON: Olsen 7, Godfrey 6, Mina 6, Keane 6, Digne 6, Doucoure 7, Davies 6, Sigurdsson 8, Iwobi 6, Richarlison 7, Calvert-Lewin 8. Subs: Coleman 6, Bernard 7, Holgate 6.



TOTTENHAM: Lloris 5, Doherty 6, Alderweireld 6, Sanchez 7, Davies 6, Hojbjerg 5, Ndombele 6, Lamela 6, Bergwijn 6, Lucas 6, Son 8. Subs: Kane 7, Alli 6, Winks 6, Sissoko 6, Vinicius 6.



KEY MOMENTS

3’ - GOAL! – Everton 0-1 Tottenham. Sanchez is given too much room to meet Son's left-wing corner and guide a header into the far corner.

36’ - GOAL! – Everton 1-1 Tottenham. Calvert-Lewin drags the Blues level. The striker's venomous volley is too hot for Lloris to handle after Sigurdsson had flicked the ball into his path.

38’ - GOAL! – Everton 2-1 Tottenham. What turnaround! Richarlison rifles a low shot beyond the reach of Lloris from 20 yards out.

43’ - GOAL! – Everton 3-1 Tottenham. Sigurdsson sends Lloris the wrong way from the spot after Hojbjerg clipped the heel of Calvert-Lewin.

45+3’ - GOAL! – Everton 3-2 Tottenham. Lamela plays a one-two with Son and benefits from Mina's failure to cut out the return pass before firing a composed finish beyond Olsen.

57’ - GOAL! – Everton 3-3 Tottenham. All square! Sanchez stabs home from close range after Olsen had parried Alderweireld's header from a left-wing corner.

68’ - GOAL! – Everton 4-3 Tottenham. Richarlison thunders in his second of the game from a narrow angle on the left of the area. The Brazilian made a clever run to stay onside and punish Spurs once again.

83’ - GOAL! – Everton 4-4 Tottenham. It's incredible! It's 4-4 and Kane gets his goal when he nods in Son's left-wing cross. Everton thought they had survived when Lamela’s initial attempt was cleared off the line.

97’ - GOAL! – Everton 5-4 Tottenham. Bernard makes a late dart in-behind to latch on to Sigurdsson's chip over the top and flash a beautiful volley beyond Lloris.

KEY STATS

Calvert-Lewin scored his 50th goal in all competitions for Everton (159th app), with 26 of his goals for the Toffees coming under Ancelotti.

Everton's three first-half goals via Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson were separated by only seven minutes and 26 seconds.

This was the highest scoring FA Cup game between two top-flight teams since February 1961 when Sheffield Wednesday won 7-2 against Man Utd.

Mourinho saw his team concede five goals in a game for the first time since January 2015, when his Chelsea side were beaten 5-3 by Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs in the Premier League.

Kane has now scored 209 goals in 318 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham, making him the second highest scorer in the club’s history behind only Jimmy Greaves (266 goals in 379 apps).

In what is the 981st match of his managerial career, this is the first time a José Mourinho side has both scored and conceded at least four goals in a single game.

Sigurdsson is the first Everton player to assist three goals in a single match since Steven Pienaar against Fulham in a Premier League tie in April 2012.

