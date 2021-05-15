Kasper Schmeichel has described Leicester City's FA Cup final glory as "indescribable" and "sensational" after his side's 1-0 win over Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.

Youri Tielemens struck the stunning winner as Leicester lifted the trophy for the first time despite unbelievable late VAR drama that almost gave the Blues a crucial equaliser.

Over 20,000 fans were in attendance at Wembley as football made its latest step towards welcoming back supporters and it was the Leicester supporters who left happy having seen their team achieve history.

Schmeichel, the Leicester captain, gave his emotional reaction after the match and made it clear how much it meant to all the players and staff at the club.

"I'm so happy I can't begin to describe it. What a day," Schmeichel told the BBC.

Indescribable, it's what dreams are made of, I've dreamt about this since I was a child, we have talked about wanting to win trophies.

"The performance today, the grit and determination, I'm so proud of everybody, everybody contributed to get to the final everyone has played and been sensational.

"Everyone behind the scenes, all the team behind the team, medical staff and everyone. That's why when you work together and do things properly and you have an internal belief that's what we can achieve."

"We have a picture on the inside of our shirts [of the late owner] so he's always with us. This is what we've dreamt of and talked about for so long."

"Youri Tielemans, wow what a finish. I didn't dare to celebrate because of VAR but wow.

"Today is an amazing day, a great day we will enjoy it thoroughly, but we are training tomorrow we play them on Tuesday again in another massive game.

"Today we enjoy it but we can't for too long because they are a top class side and they will want revenge."

