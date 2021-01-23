Sheffield United put their Premier League woes to one side with a 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round.

Goals from Chris Basham and Billy Sharp put the Blades in control and although Panutche Camara pulled one back for the League One side, Chris Wilder’s side held on to book a meeting with Bristol City, who beat Millwall 3-0.

Brighton are also through after seeing off Blackpool 2-1.

Graham Potter’s outfit went ahead through in-demand Yves Bissouma before Gary Madine equalised on the stroke of half-time.

Steven Alzate scored the decisive goal after the restart, sending the Seagulls into a fifth-round clash with either Brentford or Leicester City.

Elsewhere, Swansea City set up a showdown with Manchester City after thumping Nottingham Forest 5-1, while Barnsley edged Championship leaders Norwich City 1-0.

