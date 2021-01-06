Chorley jumped for joy when they realised Wayne Rooney and Derby County would be coming to Victory Park for their first-ever FA Cup third round tie, but the absence of the England legend and his first-team has created the equally exciting prospect of a realistic place in the last 32 of the competition.

Numerous positive Covid-19 tests amongst the players and staff led to the club closing down their training ground and discussions with the FA about whether the game can go ahead.

Chorley fully expect it to take place on Saturday as scheduled, with Derby academy director Darren Wassall set to take a team that is likely to be made up of reserve and Under-18 players.

"As far as I’m aware the ruling states that if you can field 14 eligible players who are Covid safe than the game can go ahead," Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio told Heart North West News.

"Whether that’s from your first team squad, your (Under) 23 squad or even your (Under) 18 squad, as long as they’re there and signed to the club they should be able to put a team out.

You want Wayne Rooney to be here - it's a big part of the attraction.

"We'll be preparing fully as if we're facing the Derby first team squad. We've just got to turn up on Saturday and give it our all."

The Lancashire club reached the third round for the first time courtesy of a 2-1 victory at Peterborough United.

