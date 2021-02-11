Manchester City will face Everton in the quarter finals of the FA Cup, while Leicester will take on Manchester United.

Pep Guardiola's City are in the hunt for four honours, as they lead the Premier League, are into the final of the Carabao Cup and the knockout stage of the Champions League.

However, they face no easy task against an Everton side who beat Tottenham 5-4 in the fifth round.

Ole Gunnar Solskaer's United beat West Ham to book their passage and will take on a Leicester side who have been beaten in four FA Cup finals and are seeking their first win.

Barnsley or Chelsea will take on Sheffield United.

Southampton booked their passage thanks to a 2-0 win at Wolves and their reward is a meeting with Bournemouth.

FA Cup quarter-final draw:

Everton v Manchester City

Bournemouth v Southampton

Leicester City Manchester United

Barnsley or Chelsea v Sheffield United

The quarter finals take place on the weekend of March 20.

