Abdoulaye Doucoure emerged from the bench to spare Everton’s blushes in their FA Cup third-round tie against Rotherham at Goodison Park, winning 2-1.

The Toffees took the lead when Cenk Tosun dinked home with eight minutes on the clock.

However, Matthew Olosunde drew Paul Warne’s side level just after the break when he reacted quickest to the break of the ball in the box; neither side could prise a winner in the regulation 90, sending the tie to extra-time.

And Doucoure, a 61st-minute substitute for Alex Iwobi, latched on to a James Rodriguez through-ball to slot past Jamal Blackman just three minutes into extra-time to seal the win for Everton.

