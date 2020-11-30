Tottenham will travel to Northern Premier League side Marine in the third round of the FA Cup.

Marine are only the second eighth-tier side to reach the third round of the competition.

Holders Arsenal host Newcastle and there are other all-Premier League ties between Aston Villa and Liverpool and Wolves and Crystal Palace.

League Two Morecambe will travel to Chelsea and National League North side Chorley will host Derby.

Manchester City have been drawn at home to Birmingham and Manchester United welcome Watford to Old Trafford.

The third-round ties will be played over the weekend of January 8-11, 2021 and there will no replays to try and help ease fixture congestion.

FA Cup third round draw

Huddersfield Town v Plymouth Argyle

Southampton v Shrewsbury Town

Chorley v Derby County

Marine v Tottenham Hotspur

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace

Stockport County v West Ham United

Oldham Athletic v AFC Bournemouth

Manchester United v Watford

Stevenage v Swansea City

Everton v Rotherham United

Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City

Arsenal v Newcastle United

Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers

Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United

Canvey Island or Boreham Wood v Millwall

Blackburn Rovers v Doncaster Rovers

Stoke City v Leicester City

Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End

Crawley Town v Leeds United

Burnley v Milton Keynes Dons

Bristol City v Portsmouth

Queens Park Rangers v Fulham

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Brentford v Middlesbrough

Manchester City v Birmingham City

Luton Town v Reading

Chelsea v Morecambe

Exeter City v Sheffield Wednesday

Norwich City v Coventry City

Blackpool v West Bromwich Albion

Newport County v Brighton & Hove Albion

Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town

