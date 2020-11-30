Tottenham will travel to Northern Premier League side Marine in the third round of the FA Cup.
Marine are only the second eighth-tier side to reach the third round of the competition.
Holders Arsenal host Newcastle and there are other all-Premier League ties between Aston Villa and Liverpool and Wolves and Crystal Palace.
League Two Morecambe will travel to Chelsea and National League North side Chorley will host Derby.
Manchester City have been drawn at home to Birmingham and Manchester United welcome Watford to Old Trafford.
The third-round ties will be played over the weekend of January 8-11, 2021 and there will no replays to try and help ease fixture congestion.
FA Cup third round draw
Huddersfield Town v Plymouth Argyle
Southampton v Shrewsbury Town
Chorley v Derby County
Marine v Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace
Stockport County v West Ham United
Oldham Athletic v AFC Bournemouth
Manchester United v Watford
Stevenage v Swansea City
Everton v Rotherham United
Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City
Arsenal v Newcastle United
Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers
Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United
Canvey Island or Boreham Wood v Millwall
Blackburn Rovers v Doncaster Rovers
Stoke City v Leicester City
Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End
Crawley Town v Leeds United
Burnley v Milton Keynes Dons
Bristol City v Portsmouth
Queens Park Rangers v Fulham
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brentford v Middlesbrough
Manchester City v Birmingham City
Luton Town v Reading
Chelsea v Morecambe
Exeter City v Sheffield Wednesday
Norwich City v Coventry City
Blackpool v West Bromwich Albion
Newport County v Brighton & Hove Albion
Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town