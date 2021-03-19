Dominant Southampton dump Bournemouth out of the FA Cup quarter-final with a 3-0 win at the Vitality Stadium.

The Saints have been rock solid in the FA Cup this season. However, it took them to have a goal disallowed through VAR to really warm up, Kyle Walker-Peters was judged to be just off-side as his cross was turned into the back of The Cherries net by Cameron Carter-Vickers.

But they didn’t have to wait long for their opening as Nathan Redmond threaded Moussa Djenepo in with a perfectly-weighted pass, leaving the Mali forward to calmly place the ball into the back of the net.

On the stroke of halftime, the Saints struck again through Redmond, who made a driving run into the Bournemouth box before clipping the ball over the experienced Asmir Begović to make it 2-0.

And it became 3-0 just after half time, again Redmond was on hand to turn the ball into the back of the net having reacted quickest to a James Ward-Prowse shot that bounced off the post.

For all their hard work Bournemouth had nothing to show for it as they were simply outclassed by their Premier League rivals in every department, it just goes to show the gap that Jonathan Woodgate is going to need to close if he wants his side to bounce back into the top-flight.

Next up for Bournemouth is a Championship clash with Woodgate’s former team Middlesbrough. While the Saints return to Premier League action as they host Burnley.

TALKING POINT - FA CUP PERFECT TONIC FOR SAINTS

There seems to be two very different Southampton sides. The Premier League one that has won once in 11 games. And then there's the FA Cup version that dominate games from start to finish whilst playing fast free flowing football. No doubt Ralph Hasenhuttl will be wishing he could find the formula to bring those kind of performances to his league form

PLAYER RATINGS

Bournemouth: Begovic 6, Stacey 6, Carter-Vickers 5, Cook 6, Rico 6, Wilshere 5, Pearson 6, Riquelme 6, Billing 6, Danjuma 7, Solanke 6, Surridge 5, Anthony N/A, Mepham N/A, Kilkenny N/A

Southampton: Forster 7, Walker-Peters 7, Bednarek 6, Vestergaard 6, Bertrand 6, Armstrong 7, Ward-Prowse 7, Diallo 6, Djenepo 8, Adams 7, Redmond 9, Salisu 5, Stephens 5, Tella N/A, Ramsay N/A, N'Lundulu N/A

MAN OF THE MATCH - NATHAN REDMOND (SOUTHAMPTON)

The forward was on fire today and was central to everything attacking. His ability to drive at the Bournemouth defence caused them problems throughout the game. But it wasn't just his pace, he displayed the vision to play key passes to team mates and the composure to finish chances that others would have lashed at. The Southampton faithful will be hoping he can transfer that kind of performance to his Premier League form.

KEY MOMENTS:

11' - VAR CHECK! It looked like an own goal from Carter-Vickers who turned the ball into the back of his own net. But the officials rule it out, that's a real let off there as Walker-Peters just strayed off-side before sending the cross in

37' - GOAL FOR SOUTHAMPTON! Djenepo slots the ball into the side of the net after Redmond played him in with a perfectly timed pass

45'+1 - GOAL FOR SOUTHAMPTON! Redmond gets the second goal just before half time. The striker had ice running through his veins to clip the ball over Begovic having made a brilliant solo run to score the goal

53' VAR CHECK! - The officials are checking Adams goal. The striker thumped the ball from range into the bottom corner, if it stands it will be another brilliant goal for the Saints. But it's chalked off, Armstrong was deemed to be off-side

56' - GOAL FOR SOUTHAMPTON! Redmond grabs a third goal as he reacts quickly to a Ward-Prowse shot that came off the post. Again the forward keeps his nerve to roll the ball into the back of the net

86' CHANCE FOR BOURNEMOUTH! Surridge almost gets a goal with a decent header, but it doesn't cross the line thanks to Forester

KEY STATS:

Southampton have reached the FA Cup semi-final for just the second time in the last 18 seasons, last doing so in 2017-18 before being eliminated by eventual winners Chelsea.

The Saints are still yet to concede a goal in this season's competition

Nathan Redmond has been directly involved in three goals in a single game in all competitions for the first time since May 2015 for Norwich v Fulham in the Championship (1 goal, 2 assists)

