Crawley Town pulled off the biggest upset of the FA Cup third round so far when they beat Leeds United 3-0 - in a match which saw a late cameo for TOWIE star Mark Wright.

Leeds travelled to Broadfield Stadium for their first FA Cup game of the season, one that would prove to be their last.

Premier League Leeds defender Koch to undergo knee surgery 08/12/2020 AT 12:36

Manager Marcelo Bielsa had rested some bigger names like Patrick Bamford but still picked many players that would feature in his strongest side.

Crawley started with The Only Way Is Essex star Mark Wright on the bench, though the television celebrity did get onto the pitch in the last few seconds.

Bielsa was tactically out-thought when Crawley grabbed two goals in three second half minutes - in the 50th minute from Nick Tsaroulla and Ashley Nadesan in the 53rd - gave the home side the chance of a famous victory, and Jordan Tunnicliffe made it three with 13 minutes remaining.

The League Two side were able to hold on for the final whistle to make their way into the hat for the fourth round draw.

Mbappe AND Haaland in, as Madrid purge big names - Euro Papers

Premier League Bielsa praises new Leeds signing Raphinha after Everton win 29/11/2020 AT 04:21