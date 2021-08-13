The English FA has acknowledged the gap in prize money between the men’s and women’s FA Cup winners.

The men’s winners of this season’s tournament will win £1.8 million, while the winners of the women’s cup will be awarded £25,000. Runners-up will win £900,000 and £15,000 respectively.

An FA spokesperson said: "Whilst we recognise there is currently a significant disparity between prize money for the men's and women's competitions, these are determined by the amounts of money generated through commercial revenue, including national and international broadcast rights.

"The Emirates FA Cup is the biggest revenue producer for The FA and currently generates £212m per annum.

"This revenue enables us to invest back into football at all levels and we have made significant progress to develop the women's game as a result.

"We invested over £18m into the 'Gameplan for Growth'; our ambitious strategy for the women's game, which doubled participation, delivered professional and semi-professional women's football and a successful England team.

"In addition, we launched our new 'Inspiring Positive Change' strategy in October last year and we will work with Barclays FA Women's Super League and FA Championship clubs to grow audiences and revenues, which will help make women's football in England more commercially viable in the future and allow further re-investment.

"Unfortunately, like many organisations, The FA has been challenged financially by the pandemic, which has resulted in both the men's and women's competitions being affected."

