Manchester City’s quadruple dream is still alive after the Citizens struck two late goals to charge into the FA Cup semi finals courtesy of a 2-0 win at Everton.

Ilkay Gundogan broke the deadlock six minutes from the end after the Toffees’ rookie keeper, Joao Virginia, had tipped Aymeric Laporte’s shot on to the bar.

Substitute Kevin de Bruyne then wrapped up the victory when he raced through to fire home at the death.

It came as a real relief for Pep Guardiola after his team were restricted to few opportunities as they were frustrated by Everton’s defensive gameplan.

The Toffees did see a Yerry Mina header cleared off the line at the end of the first half, but were pegged back for long spells as City probed.

Everton, who last won a major trophy back in 1995, will now lick their wounds over the international break before hosting Crystal Palace on Easter Monday. Man City’s charge on all front continues when they travel to Leicester on Saturday April 3.

TALKING POINT

City’s season just seems to get better and better. That was win 25 from their last 26 and there appears to be no stopping this City charge. Everton did their best to nullify the visitors for long spells, but never really offered enough at the other end to trouble a now rather mean City rearguard. This was an important hurdle in City’s quadruple bid and they can now head into the international break in buoyant mood. Once that concludes, it really will be the business end of things.

It’s hard to find much of a weakness in City and they look well on course to do the business in all of the domestic competitions. The Champions League remains the big one for Pep, but you’d be foolish to bet against them at the moment. As for Everton, it’s another season without a trophy. Carlo Ancelotti will be disappointed, but will recharge over the break and try to propel his team forward as they remain very much in the mix in the battle to finish in the top four.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Fernandinho (Manchester City): The midfielder appeared to be everywhere. He was surprisingly creative as City probed and was typically robust in his defensive work when called upon. Remains Mr Reliable for Guardiola.

PLAYER RATINGS

Everton: Virginia 7, Coleman 7, Godfrey 8, Holgate 7, Mina 7, Digne 7, Allan 6, Gomes 7, Calvert-Lewin 7, Sigurdsson 7, Richarlison 7. Subs: Iwobi n/a.



Man City: Steffen 6, Walker 7, Dias 7, Laporte 8, Zinchenko 7, Fernandinho 8, Gundogan 8, Bernardo 7, Sterling 6, Foden 8, Jesus 6. Subs: Mahrez 7, De Bruyne 7, Rodri n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

44’ – EVERTON CHANCE! Zinchenko nods off the line after Mina had flicked a right-wing corner towards the far post.

58’ – MAN CITY CHANCE! Virginia tips Sterling's 15-yard shot past the post after a good run and cross from Fernandinho.

67’ – MAN CITY CHANCE! Foden takes a pass from the right and flashes a superb strike just wide of the far post.

84’ - GOAL! – Everton 0-1 Man City. The visitors have the breakthrough! Gundogan taps home after Laporte's shot had been tipped on to the bar.

90’ - GOAL! – Everton 0-2 Man City. De Bruyne clinches victory as he races into the box and rifles past the keeper.

KEY STATS

City have reached the FA Cup semi final in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 1931/32 - 1933/34.

Gündogan has scored 12 goals in 2021, more than any other Premier League player in all competitions – this was his first headed goal for City since December 2018 against Crystal Palace.

