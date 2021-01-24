Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp thought his side left themselves too exposed in their 3-2 loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday evening.

The Premier League champions continued their poor domestic form as a thrilling contest was settled by a Bruno Fernandes free kick.

After seeing his team concede three goals, Klopp acknowledged some defensive weaknesses.

"There were a lot of good things and some mistakes around the goals. If you want to win here you have to be absolutely top and we were not,” the German admitted.

"For the first goal we had no protection, we wanted it too much. Things like this should not happen but they can happen. We had too many players in a receiving position.

"We can take things out of this game, we try to learn from every game. It's good for Mo Salah, good for confidence. It was a tough game. We wanted it hard but tonight it was not enough.

"If you win a game there are negatives, if you lose a game too but I saw the boys really, really wanted it. We had problems on the counter-attack, it was intense, but there were positives."

Manchester United will face West Ham United at Old Trafford in the fifth round.

