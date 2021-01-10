Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa said that the defeat to Crawley Town was the source of a “large sadness”.

Three second half goals saw the League Two side run out as comfortable winners in their FA Cup third round game on Sunday afternoon.

The Emirates FA Cup TOWIE star Mark Wright on for Crawley in cup upset win 2 HOURS AGO

While Leeds were heavy favourites going into the game they failed to score, and could not come away feeling hard done by with the result.

Speaking after the game, Bielsa explained how the Premier League side had come unstuck against a team three divisions beneath them.

“We couldn’t unbalance them when we attacked,” he began.

“We had the ball for a long period of time but we couldn’t do much with it. In the first half we played better than the opponent, and the game was played how we wanted to play, even if we didn’t create much danger.

“In the second half the game was played how the opponents wanted to play, and they did create danger to deserve the goals that they scored. The result generates a large sadness and disappointment for us.”

A manager famous for his research, Bielsa denied that he was surprised by the qualities of his opponents.

“It’s not a question of surprise, we know the characteristics of their players, and the opponents, just like every other opponent,” he said.

Mbappe AND Haaland in, as Madrid purge big names - Euro Papers

The Emirates FA Cup The Only Way Is Wembley: Crawley shock Leeds in FA Cup 2 HOURS AGO