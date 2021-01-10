TOWIE star Mark Wright came on as a late sub for Crawley Town during their 3-0 win over Leeds United in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

The club were shock winners after three second half goals gave them victory over the Premier League visitors, managed by Marcelo Bielsa, widely regarded as an unsurpassed tactical genius.

The Emirates FA Cup The Only Way Is Wembley: Crawley shock Leeds in FA Cup AN HOUR AGO

However it was The Only Way Is Essex celebrity Wright who could feature in post-match tactical analysis after making the briefest of appearances in the dying seconds of injury time.

Wright had returned to professional football at the age of 33 with Crawley. Crawley began his career with Southend in 2005, and was registered with Thurrock in 2011 before withdrawing from the game. He signed a non-contract deal with Crawley in December 2020.

Mbappe AND Haaland in, as Madrid purge big names - Euro Papers

Premier League Leeds defender Koch to undergo knee surgery 08/12/2020 AT 12:36