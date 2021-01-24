Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised his side’s resilience as they edged rivals Liverpool 3-2 in the FA Cup fourth round - and reserved special adulation for match-winner Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes came off the bench to win the game with an expertly placed free-kick after the sides had traded the lead.

Premier League Klopp praises 'giant' Rashford for fighting child food poverty 17/01/2021 AT 17:41

Speaking to BBC Sport, Solskjaer said: "Brilliant - you know when you go a goal down, the reaction of everyone was really good.

"We played some really good stuff, good goals, we have to defend well against them and we managed to react well and of course towards the end there were some moments but we kept them away."

The Norwegian praised Fernandes’ dedication on the training ground for the goal that proved the winner.

"Great goal, good free kick,” he said.

"When you leave him out like I did today, he stayed about 45 minutes after training yesterday shooting free kicks so I was pretty confident he could score one if he got the chance.

"He's never happy with me when I tell him to go inside after training when he's playing the next day so he got some practice yesterday.

"Marcus [Rashford] has played up front, down the right and left and we felt if we could switch the ball early today we could attack them because Liverpool defend on the front foot so we have to be quick on the ball, we did that well."

Klopp creates 'huge problem' for Real Madrid – Euro Papers

Fernandes was pleased to mark a year at the club with yet another goal, in what has been a brilliant time at Old Trafford.

"We played well, we created a lot of chances, pressed them more than the game in the league," Fernandes told BBC Sport.

“A lot, it is a dream come true to pay for this club in the Premier League.

"Everyone knows and I know now the fans are happy and will have a good week."

Football 'Mourinho helped me to win more penalties' - Marcus Rashford 15/01/2021 AT 09:33