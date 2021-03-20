Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he does not regret losing Jadon Sancho to Borussia Dortmund and is delighted to see the England forward thrive at the Bundesliga club.

"I've said many times, it is not a regret," Guardiola said. "He decides. He is a national team player with huge quality, doing really well in Dortmund.

"We wanted him to stay but he decided to leave, and when people decide to leave all we can do is (let them) leave.

"I wish him all the best, except when he plays against us. No regrets at all. If he's happy, I'm happy.

"We will face him, try to control him - we know the quality he has, everyone knows."

City are top of the English top-flight with 71 points after 30 games, 14 points above second-placed rival Manchester United, who have played one game less.

