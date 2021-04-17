Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says that Kevin De Bruyne’s injury ‘doesn’t look good’.

The Spaniard watched his side fall 1-0 to a Hakim Ziyech goal as Thomas Tuchel reached the final of the FA Cup as the first German boss to do so.

Before Ziyech’s strike, City lost De Bruyne to injury and Guardiola was not optimistic, with his club looking to secure the Champions League and Premier League titles this season.

Speaking after the game, Guardiola said: "We played a good last 15 minutes. We had struggled to find our place in the pockets but congratulations to Chelsea, tight game.

"We arrived sometimes in that position but after that we didn't create.

We conceded the goal but after we reacted well, especially after Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan came in. The team that defends with eight players in the final third it is not easy. This type of game the margin is so tight.

"In general we controlled well. We didn't create many clear cut chances but we arrived more than them."

On Kevin de Bruyne, he said: "It doesn't look good, he has pain. We will see. Tomorrow he will have a test."

He continued: “They went through so congratulations [to them]. The second half was good.

“They made a goal from a counter attack. We didn’t create much in the final third and make many one versus one actions. But in general it was a tight game and anything can happen in these types of games.

“They defended well and are a strong team. I know how we reacted in the second half and it was good. We have not had a midweek free for eight months.

“We have played a lot of games and it will continue. Now it is the Premier League, the Carabao Cup next week. It’s just one more game.”

