Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola praised his players for what he called ‘an incredible victory’ after beating Everton 2-0 in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

Goals from Ilkay Gundogan six minutes from the end of normal time and Kevin De Bruyne six minutes later saw City through to the semi-finals in their last match before the international break.

Speaking after the match, Guardiola told BT Sport: "It was a really tough game. We saw the commitment from Everton, how focused they were, they defended really aggressively.

"We conceded nothing, we were patient. It was one of the toughest games we’ve played in the last four months. It was the toughest game since the last international break we had.

"We have been incredible in terms of results and performances [over that period].

"Tonight was so difficult, they have experienced players behind the ball with two up for [the] counter-attack.

"It was incredible commitment from my players. An incredible victory.”

City have a title run-in, the League Cup final, and a Champions League quarter-final with Borussia Dortmund to prepare for after the break, and Guardiola hopes the interruption will cause minimal disruption.

"Hopefully the bubbles are controlled. I’m looking forward to everyone coming back safe,” he said.

