Pep Guardiola reaffirmed Manchester City’s commitment to fight on every front with the club still in four competitions.

Guardiola’s City side cruised to a 3-0 win over Birmingham City in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon, with a goal from Phil Foden and two from Bernardo Silva.

The Emirates FA Cup Aguero set for Man City start in FA Cup, says Guardiola 08/01/2021 AT 16:21

City beat rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford in midweek to move into the finals of the Carabao Cup, and are still in the Champions League and could yet mount a challenge for the Premier League title despite an underwhelming first half of the season.

Speaking after his side’s win at the Etihad, Guardiola explained that Sergio Aguero had been forced to miss the match due to coronavirus protocols.

"He [Aguero] is negative, the last three or four Covid-19 tests he’s returned are negative but the protocols say he has to isolate,” he said.

While he had to make do without the Argentine, the Catalan boss said that he would be able to welcome back Aymeric Laporte to first team action in the near future, giving him more options.

"Yesterday Laporte had a first training session alone. So hopefully in one week, I don't know exactly but hopefully one week, ten days, he will be okay,” he said.

Guardiola then made it clear that he was not interested in resting players unless it became essential, despite the demands of the fixture list.

“If you follow the trajectory of our team since I arrived, we didn't drop one game," he said.

"That's why we are in a fourth Carabao Cup final in a row. Every game we play, we will try to win and if the players are more or less fresh, I will use them.”

Mbappe AND Haaland in, as Madrid purge big names - Euro Papers

League Cup Pep: 'We played better' 07/01/2021 AT 09:41