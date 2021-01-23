Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden admitted that his side left it late to spark into life as they ran out 3-1 winners over Cheltenham Town in the FA Cup fourth round.

Alfie May gave the League Two underdogs the lead just before the hour mark, before three goals with just 10 minutes of normal time remaining won the game for City.

Foden scored the first of those goals and he acknowledged that his team were slow to start in the fourth round tie.

Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: "I thought we were a bit slow at times in the first half but we're delighted we got the win. The long balls were not working in the first half so we tried to keep it shorter in the second half to break the lines and in the end we got the goal."

Foden has been part of City’s resurgence since the turn of the year, and he aims to continue to be part of their success: "There's no better feeling than scoring. I'm just enjoying scoring at the moment because that's what I enjoy most. I'm playing well at the moment but you can easily have a bad performance so I'm just trying to stay at the top of my game and playing like this."

The England international spoke to May at the end of the game, and he revealed what he said: "He's a great player. I told him he had a great game and his team did well today."

