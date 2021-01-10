Brighton swerved a big upset after surviving a penalty shootout to down League Two side Newport County in the FA Cup third round at Rodney Parade.

Defender Adam Webster and goalkeeper Jason Steele played pivotal roles in the shootout, atoning for their last-gasp mix-up that had invited Newport back into the tie.

Premier League Brighton roar back to rescue draw against Wolves 02/01/2021 AT 15:51

An inspired performance by Tom King in the Newport goal saw the minnows frustrate the Premier League side, who had fielded a strong team for the trip to the Welsh border.

The game finished 1-1 in normal time after an eventful finale which saw Solly March put the Premier League side on the cusp of the fourth round, only for Webster’s own goal – after Steele had flapped at a cross – to gift Newport an equaliser in the sixth minute of injury time.

The additional 30 minutes failed to produce a winner as the match went to penalties, with visiting stopper Steele making four saves and Webster stroking home the decisive spot kick.

Premier League Lacazette fires Arsenal to second successive win at Brighton 29/12/2020 AT 19:51