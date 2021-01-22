Jose Mourinho has said Tottenham do not have need for a new striker, amid links with Southampton forward Danny Ings.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have scored 24 of Spurs' 33 Premier League goals between them this season, each bagging 12, leading to suggestions the team are overly reliant on the duo.

While it is clear that Spurs are reliant on Kane and Son, Mourinho is happy with his options and would not be drawn on talk of a move for Ings.

"Let's go bit by bit," Mourinho said at a press conference ahead of the FA Cup clash with Wycombe. "Two strikers, we are not a team that needs a third striker because the third striker is Son."

"Of course we have the best. We are happy with Carlos (Vinicius). Carlos is not our player, he's a Benfica player, but he's a player we're looking to develop.

"Ings of course I refuse totally to say any word about him because he's a Southampton player."

Vinicius is on loan in north London from Benfica. He has hardly figured, though he did score a hat-trick in Tottenham's 5-0 win over Marine in the FA Cup third round.

He is likely to get another chance on Monday with Mourinho saying he will make changes for the trip to Wycombe, with an eye trained firmly on next Thursday's Premier League clash with Liverpool.

"We don't want to throw away any competition," Mourinho said. "If we are knocked out it must be that we were not good enough, not because we approached it with not enough respect."

Spurs are still without the injured Giovani Lo Celso for the trip to Wycombe while Dele Alli, Matt Doherty and Serge Aurier all have minor problems.

With additional reporting from Reuters

