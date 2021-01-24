Jurgen Klopp has said he does not see speculation over Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool as a distraction.

The Egyptian striker’s form has dipped at the same time as the club’s slump, and his future has become a topic of debate.

Salah gave an interview in Spain before Christmas where he talked positively about Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The 28-year-old - who has two and a half years to run on his present commitment - has since clarified his position by saying he is happy at Anfield, and that the club will decide on his future.

Klopp is aware of the speculation, but feels the team will not be distracted by talk about their star forward.

"I don't think so," Klopp said in response to a question on whether Salah’s situation could act as a distraction. “That's a normal thing as well in the world of football.

It's not that we go out and talk about things we think are important, it's pretty rare. But we get asked questions and we answer and that's the story and [it looks like] we started the conversation.

"In most cases, it's not like that. No, I don't think it will disrupt the season."

Liverpool travel to Manchester United on Sunday for an FA Cup fourth-round clash, and Salah is likely to start after being rested for the shock loss to Burnley in midweek.

