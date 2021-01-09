Blackburn Rovers - Doncaster Rovers

Follow the The Emirates FA Cup live Football match between Blackburn Rovers and Doncaster Rovers with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 9 January 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Tony Mowbray or Darren Moore? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Blackburn Rovers and Doncaster Rovers news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Blackburn Rovers and Doncaster Rovers. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

