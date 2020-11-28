Portsmouth - King's Lynn Town

Follow the The Emirates FA Cup live Football match between Portsmouth and King's Lynn Town with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 28 November 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Kenny Jackett or Ian Culverhouse? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Portsmouth and King's Lynn Town news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Portsmouth and King's Lynn Town. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

