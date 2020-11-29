Shrewsbury Town - Oxford City

Follow the The Emirates FA Cup live Football match between Shrewsbury Town and Oxford City with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 29 November 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Sam Ricketts or David Oldfield? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Shrewsbury Town and Oxford City news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Shrewsbury Town and Oxford City. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

