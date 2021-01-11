Stockport County - West Ham United

Follow the The Emirates FA Cup live Football match between Stockport County and West Ham United with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 11 January 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Jim Gannon or David Moyes? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Stockport County and West Ham United news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Stockport County and West Ham United. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

