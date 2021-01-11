Manchester United and Liverpool , the Premier League's top two, are set to meet at Old Trafford in the fourth round of the FA Cup later in January.

The two sides will meet in consecutive weekends, following a showdown in the league this Sunday. The first encounter will be at Anfield before they face off again at Old Trafford in the cup.

Elsewhere, Chorley, the National League North side who upset Championship Derby County, have been handed a home tie against Premier League opposition and will welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Victory Park.

Holders Arsenal will play the winners of the third round match between Southampton and Shrewsbury, which has been delayed after the Shrews were hit by an outbreak of Covid-19.

League Two Cheltenham Town have arguably the pick of the minnows' draws and will welcome eight-time winner Manchester City.

Tottenham face a trip to Wycombe and Chelsea will host Luton. The only guaranteed all-Premier League clash is Fulham v Burnley.

The draw for the fifth round was also made and keeps the big teams separated ahead of the quarter-finals. Man United or Liverpool will face Stockport, West Ham or Doncaster, with the former two clubs meeting on Monday evening.

Should Chorley pull off an upset against Wolves, they could potentially face Arsenal, should the Gunners see off the winners of the match between Southampton or Shrewsbury.

Championship leaders Norwich could face Chelsea should they both win in the fourth round, while another promotion-chasing side, Swansea City, could meet Manchester City if they overcome Nottingham Forest in the next match.

The fourth round ties will be played between January 22 and 25, with the fifth round coming between February 8 and 11.

