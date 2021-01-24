Manchester United advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Liverpool took the lead in an entertaining first half, when Roberto Firmino played in Mohamed Saleh, who chipped the ball classily over Dean Henderson. United were level within 10 minutes, when Marcus Rashford picked out Mason Greenwood, who buried the ball into the bottom corner.

The Emirates FA Cup Klopp insists speculation over Salah’s future not a distraction 8 HOURS AGO

Rashford put United back in front just after half-time, only for Salah to equalise after Liverpool dispossessed United high up the field. With just 12 minutes remaining, substitute Bruno Fernandes settled the tie with a brilliant free kick into the bottom corner.

United now advance to the fifth round, where they will have a home tie against West Ham United.

TALKING POINT - Is this a blip or a slump for Liverpool?

The champions have had a rough stretch since Christmas Day, slipping from first to fourth in the Premier League and only winning one game in all competitions, against Aston Villa’s youth side in an FA Cup competition they are now out of. They showed signs of their old selves in attack today at least, and now have a huge game away to Tottenham on Thursday.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

It was close with Paul Pogba, but Rashford just edges it for his more clinical edge when it counted. He was a constant threat down Liverpool’s right channel and his assist for Greenwood’s goal, plus his calmly taken goal in the second half, were integral to United’s victory.

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United is congratulated by teammates Edinson Cavani and Donny Van De Beek Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Manchester United: Henderson 7; Wan-Bissaka 7, Shaw 6, Lindelof 6, Maguire 6; McTominay 6, Van de Beek 6, Pogba 7; Rashford 8, Cavani 7, Greenwood 7. Subs: Fred 6, Fernandes 7, Martial 6

Liverpool: Alisson 6; Alexander-Arnold 6, Williams 5, Fabinho 5, Robertson 6; Thiago 7, Wijnaldum 6, Milner 6, Jones 6; Salah 7, Firmino 7. Subs: Mane 6, Shaqiri 6, Origi 6

KEY MOMENTS

19’ GOAL! Manchester United 0-1 Liverpool (Mo Salah): Just like that, Liverpool are ahead! Firmino gets the ball in the whole between United's midfield and back four. He slide rules a simple ball between Maguire and Shaw to Salah in the area, who takes one touch and dinks the ball softly over the diving Henderson.

26’ GOAL! Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool (Mason Greenwood): United are level! Pogba wins the ball back on the edge of his own area, and United work the ball to Rashford on the left wing. He pings a superb 40 yard pass over Milner and into the Liverpool area for Greenwood, who takes a touch before lashing the ball just inside the far post.

49’ GOAL! Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool (Marcus Rashford): United are ahead! Cavani again wins the ball near halfway, and Greenwood plays a first time ball through to Rashford. Williams can't cut it out, and Rashford is in. He takes a touch and calmly slots the ball past Alisson and into the far corner.

58’ GOAL! Manchester United 2-2 Liverpool (Mo Salah): We're level again, and it's so poor at the back from United. Maguire gives it away to Milner when trying to play out. Milner plays a give and go with Firmino to get into the area, and leaves the ball for Salah to tuck through Henderson's legs for the equaliser!

78’ GOAL! Manchester United 3-2 Liverpool (Bruno Fernandes): Cometh the hour! United's talisman restores United's lead, curling the ball to the goalkeeper's side and into the bottom corner, with Pogba ducking under the shot just in time. This is a superb cup tie, and United lead again!

KEY STAT

This was the tenth time that United have beaten Liverpool in the FA Cup in the fourteen times the teams have been drawn against each other.

Premier League Van de Beek not happy with United situation, Solskjaer confirms 10 HOURS AGO