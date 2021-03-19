Manchester United are facing the prospect of playing their FA Cup quarter-final against Leicester City without forwards Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.

Solskjaer said Rashford was "most unlikely" to recover for Sunday's trip while Cavani's participation would depend on the Uruguayan's progress.

"Edinson has worked really hard and joined in training sessions. Towards the end he needs to top it up to feel 100% ready for the game and hasn't really got there yet," Solskjaer told reporters.

Europa League Opinion: Greenwood must take opportunity to prove worth as number nine YESTERDAY AT 18:12

"It's down to him, he doesn't want to come in and look off the pace. Hopefully he can be ready for Sunday but I'm not sure."

'We want to go all the way' - Solskjaer aiming high after beating Milan

However, United were boosted by the return of Paul Pogba after he made his first appearance since the first week of February, coming on for the second half and scoring the winner against Milan.

The Frenchman has a contract until 2022 but Solskjaer refused to be drawn into discussing the midfielder's future at Old Trafford.

"I don't think any energy would be used on the speculation," Solskjaer said.

"Of course we've got discussions and talks. When you see Paul playing... when you see him come back training, it shows how much he cares for us, how much he enjoys playing and how much we can benefit from having him here."

Dortmund set Haaland price as transfer chase hots up - Euro Papers

Premier League Opinion: Man Utd's win over West Ham papers over the cracks 14/03/2021 AT 22:55