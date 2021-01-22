Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his team can draw inspiration from the 1999 treble-winning side, who knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup in the fourth round, when the two sides meet again at the same stage on Sunday.

Solskjaer scored the winning goal in added time 22 years ago to seal a 2-1 comeback victory and United went on to lift the FA Cup to add to their Premier League title win. He went on to score the winning goal in the final of the 1999 Champions League final.

The Norwegian is desperate to secure some silverware for the Red Devils, and is looking forward to taking on Liverpool for the second time in the space of a week.

"Of course we can take a few things from that season," Solskjaer said. "We know that there's tight moments, very fine margins.

"In that season we were close to going out against Liverpool and Peter Schmeichel saved a penalty in the semi-final in injury time. Those moments, gave us the mental advantage.

"Against Liverpool we got that boost of turning 1-0 down into a 2-1 win against a big team.

"The FA Cup is a run we've got to enjoy as long as it lasts. We got to the semis last year and as I said, we're going to make a few changes but we'll put a team out there that I hope can go through.

"Of course you want to get your hands on a first trophy, but it’s always the league position which is the measure of how far you’ve come. Anyone can have an easy cup run – I’m not one of those, I never get an easy cup run! I’m never going to watch another draw again, we always seem to pick out the difficult opponents! [Smiles]

"In a cup run you can sometimes get to a final without really playing any of the top ones. This time around we’re drawn with one of the favourites and we know this is a big one if you want to go all the way.”

Solskjaer said Swedish centre back Victor Lindelof will return for the Liverpool game after he missed five of their last seven matches in all competitions due to a back injury.

"Victor will be fine for the weekend," he said. “He got some treatment (on Wednesday) and did some light training so he should be ready for the weekend."

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is making good progress at Old Trafford, and he has earned high praise from his manager.

"I think Aaron is one of the best one-against-one defensive full-backs in the world," Solskjaer said. "I think he’s getting better and better on the ball, he doesn’t give the ball away a lot. He’s not been asked to venture forward much earlier in his career, last season was a learning one for him.

"You see Luke [Shaw] who is two or three years older and he’s really hitting good form now. Aaron, of course, has the time ahead of him and we’ll give him time. In a year or two you’ll see a top, top full-back there."

With additional reporting from Reuters

