Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted Manchester United need to show a ruthless streak in front of goal if they are to challenge for honours.

Premier League Solskjaer confident of Cavani fitness ahead of Everton clash 05/02/2021 AT 16:45

Despite having 17 shots and 62 per cent of possession, the Red Devils were forced to extra-time - with midfielder Scott McTominay sealing their passage to the quarter finals with the only goal on 97 minutes.

Solskjaer was pleased with the win, as it keeps them in the hunt for three trophies - alongside the Premier League and Europa League - but feels they will need to do better in front of goal if they are to get their hands on silverware.

“I felt we dominated,” the Norwegian told the BBC. “I thought we were in complete control of the first half.

"In the second half it became more of a game. When it's only one nil and we are wasteful, anything can happen to us - we knew that from the last game (Everton). It's just about finishing the game off but we're through. We're in the hat and that's what we wanted.

I think we got about 15 to 17 shots in the end but we need to be more clinical. We should've finished the game off earlier and finished in 90 minutes but sometimes it doesn't happen.

"We needed to have a good result and a good feeling after today because we were low after Everton game. It's hard to take but they were really focused and did the job."

McTominay’s goal was his third in as many games, and Solskjaer is not surprised by the midfielder’s output in the opposition box.

Man Utd target huge deal as Dortmund balance books - Euro Papers

"Scott used to be a striker and I think he finishes with authority,” Solskjaer said. “You see that he doesn't mind being in those positions. He just smashed the ball into the net."

The quarter-final draw takes place on Thursday evening.

Premier League Solskjaer 'pleased' despite Manchester United stalemate at Arsenal 30/01/2021 AT 20:42