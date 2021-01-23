Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said he was confident in his side even though they were 1-0 down to League Two side Cheltenham Town with 10 minutes of their FA Cup tie to go.

Late goals from Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus and Ferran Torres turned around what looked like being one of the biggest cupsets of all time.

Speaking after the game to the BBC, Guardiola said: "I didn't have regrets even when we were 1-0 down, we had a clear chance from the first minute. When they take advantage it gets complicated but we got it to 1-1 and it was tight. We came here with humility and had the quality to make the difference.

"They used their quality in the box, they are taller and better than us there and we showed clips on how to solve it. It is difficult to control that.

"Phil Foden is in a great moment and with great confidence. He is clinical in front of goal and he had a similar chance to the goal we scored at Stamford Bridge and he is playing really well.

"Next one is West Brom, big Sam Allardyce has incredible experience and one step at a time."

Cheltenham manager Michael Duff was understandably proud of his players who came close to pulling off a huge upset.

"I don't know if it's tough to take, I'm super proud of the players,” he said.

“I don't know if we deserved [to concede] the third but they are world-class players and scored three in the last 10 minutes.

"I'm incredibly proud. The players they brought on from the bench and the way they celebrated the goals tells you something. They know they've been in a game. They've done that to better teams than us.

"They should have been 1-0 up after about 10 seconds and I thought it could be a long night. The lads grew into the game and gained belief as it went along. We finished the first half strong. We knew we had to pick our moments to attack and when you're 1-0 up at 80 minutes you begin to think 'could you?' but unfortunately it wasn't to be."

