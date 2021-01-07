Aston Villa have confirmed that "large" numbers of staff and players have contracted Covid-19 after the latest round of routine testing, fuelling fears their FA Cup third-round match with Liverpool could be postponed.

The club's Bodymoor Heath training ground has been closed after the outbreak, with training ahead of Friday's match suspended.

The status of the game is in doubt, with discussions ongoing between Villa, the Premier League and the Football Association.

"Aston Villa can confirm that the Club has closed its Bodymoor Heath training ground after a significant Coronavirus outbreak," a club statement read.

"A large number of first team players and staff returned positive tests after being routinely tested on Monday and immediately went into isolation.

"A second round of testing was carried out immediately and produced more positive results today.

"First team training ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup match with Liverpool was cancelled.

"Discussions are ongoing between medical representatives of the Club, the Football Association and the Premier League."

Villa have not confirmed the identities of the individuals involved in the outbreak.

Villa are not the first Premier League club this season to have been affected by the virus, with Manchester City, Fulham and Newcastle United all having league fixtures postponed.

Ahead of the FA Cup third round, some lower league clubs, which are subject to less testing, Derby County and Shrewsbury Town have reported similar outbreaks.

